PD: Caretaker accused of assaulting disabled man in Middletown

A caretaker is under arrest for assaulting one of her disabled patients at a pharmacy in Middletown on Tuesday.

Police are praising the workers inside a Walgreens who witnessed the alleged abuse, tried to stop it and called the police.

At the Walgreens, the victim, who is a young man who is unable to speak, started grabbing and opening candy.

That's when his caretaker, 50-year-old Danielle Zoldak of East Hampton, allegedly resorted to violence.

"She resorted to hitting, kicking and pulling his hair," said Middletown Police Lt. Heather Desmond.

Court documents say Zoldak is accused of kicking, pushing, pulling the victim’s hair, and even getting him in a headlock before shoving him to the ground.

The workers at Walgreens saw this and police said they jumped into action.

“They did a wonderful job. The teamwork. They had one person calling 911, another employee was with the victim and the accused and separate them,” Desmond said.

The emergency calls and surveillance were not available on Wednesday, and neither was Zoldak.

Police say when they arrested her, they found marijuana and a glass pipe in her purse.

There was no answer at Zoldak's East Hampton home when Eyewitness News went there on Wednesday, and at New Beginnings in Colchester, nobody could confirm her status there.

People with loved ones needing assisted care, say they expect better.

“They can't take care of themselves, they can't fend for themselves, so you're putting your trust in those people,” said Diane Meredith of Haddam.

Police charged Zoldak with assault, breach of peace, possession of less than .05 oz marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Zoldak was released on bond and will be in court next month. She has no prior convictions.

As for the home that cares for the victim, they answer to the Department of Developmental Services.

