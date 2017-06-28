PD: Caretaker arrested for assaulting disabled woman in Middletown

Danielle Zoldak was arrested after police said she assaulted one of the disabled people she cared for at a pharmacy in Middletown last week. (Middletown Police Department)

A caretaker is under arrest for assaulting one of her disabled people she cared for at a pharmacy in Middletown last week.

Police charged 50-year-old East Hampton resident Danielle Zoldak with assault, breach of peace, possession of less than .05 oz marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The arrest of Zoldak comes after a report of an assault on at the Walgreens on East Main Street on June 27.

Surveillance video shows Zoldak pushing, pulling and shoving the victim to the ground. Police even said she had marijuana on her.

