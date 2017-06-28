Water quality concerns close popular swimming hole

A popular swimming area in Torrington is closed due to water quality concerns.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Burr Pond State Park is closed to swimmers.

DEEP said it is testing for the presence of certain indicator bacteria.

The bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens, according to DEEP. However, they are one of the tools used to evaluate potential contamination.

DEEP said Burr Pond would be resampled on Wednesday with the results expected on Thursday.

