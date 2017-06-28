Route 9 northbound in Middletown closed due to crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

TRAFFIC ALERT

Route 9 northbound in Middletown closed due to crash

Posted: Updated:
A motor vehicle crash has closed the northbound side of Route 9 in Middletown on Wednesday afternoon.    (CT DOT) A motor vehicle crash has closed the northbound side of Route 9 in Middletown on Wednesday afternoon.    (CT DOT)
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -

A motor vehicle crash has closed the northbound side of Route 9 in Middletown on Wednesday afternoon. 

Route 9 is closed between Exits 12 and 15 because of a crash involving multiple vehicles around 12:45 p.m. 

There was no word on injuries.

To stay ahead of traffic delays, click here

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Stay with Eyewitness News on-air and online for updates. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.