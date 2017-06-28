Route 9 northbound in Middletown closed due to crash

A motor vehicle crash has closed the northbound side of Route 9 in Middletown on Wednesday afternoon. (CT DOT)

A motor vehicle crash has closed the northbound side of Route 9 in Middletown on Wednesday afternoon.

Route 9 is closed between Exits 12 and 15 because of a crash involving multiple vehicles around 12:45 p.m.

There was no word on injuries.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

