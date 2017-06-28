'Serious injuries' reported in Route 9 crash

A motor vehicle crash has closed the northbound side of Route 9 in Middletown on Wednesday afternoon. (CT DOT)

A motor vehicle crash closed the northbound side of Route 9 in Middletown on Wednesday afternoon.

A crash involving multiple vehicles was reported around 12:45 p.m.

State police said there was an "ejection" and "serious injury" was reported in the crash.

#CTtraffic: Rte 9 nb x12 Middletown CLOSED for crash with ejection and serious injury. Seek alternate route. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 28, 2017

Route 9 was closed between Exits 12 and 15. Drivers were told to avoid the area. Route 9 was closed until around 3 p.m.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

