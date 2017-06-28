'Serious injuries' reported in Route 9 crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

'Serious injuries' reported in Route 9 crash

A motor vehicle crash closed the northbound side of Route 9 in Middletown on Wednesday afternoon. 

A crash involving multiple vehicles was reported around 12:45 p.m. 

State police said there was an "ejection" and "serious injury" was reported in the crash.

Route 9 was closed between Exits 12 and 15. Drivers were told to avoid the area. Route 9 was closed until around 3 p.m. 

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

