Overturned tractor-trailer closes Route 6 in Watertown

Route 6 in Watertown is closed on Wednesday afternoon because of a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer.

As of 12:30 p.m., Route 6 is closed between Porter Street and Baldwin Street. Police said detours have been set up and that area is expected to be closed "through the afternoon." It is unclear what time authorities can reopen Route 6.

At least two people reported injuries to police. Medical emergency services were called to the scene, however, the extent of injuries was not released to the media.

The crash is currently under investigation.

