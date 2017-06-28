6.28.17 Non dairy cheese fondue

Non dairy cheese fondue

from cookbook author Jules Aron

Non Dairy Cheese Fondue

Ingredients

3 cups almond milk

1/2 cup grapeseed oil

1/2 cup white wine

1/2 cup tapioca flour

1/4 cup nutritional yeast

1/4 cup chickpea miso

1 tsp tumeric powder

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

1/2 chili flakes

sea salt & ground pepper to taste

Instructions

In a large saucepan, vigorously whisk together all the ingredients until smooth. Cook the mixture over medium-low heat, stirring continually until the mixture becomes thick and smooth. Turn the heat to low and heat the fondue pot. Transfer the mixture to the fondue pot.