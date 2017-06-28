6.28.17 Non dairy cheese fondue

Non dairy cheese fondue
from cookbook author Jules Aron
Ingredients
3 cups almond milk
1/2 cup grapeseed oil
1/2 cup white wine
1/2 cup tapioca flour
1/4 cup nutritional yeast
1/4 cup chickpea miso
1 tsp tumeric powder
1 tsp paprika
1 tsp garlic powder
1/2 chili flakes
sea salt & ground pepper to taste
Instructions
In a large saucepan, vigorously whisk together all the ingredients until smooth. Cook the mixture over medium-low heat, stirring continually until the mixture becomes thick and smooth. Turn the heat to low and heat the fondue pot. Transfer the mixture to the fondue pot.