Gov. Malloy makes late pitch to House leaders for mini budget

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is making a last-ditch effort to persuade leaders of the Connecticut House of Representatives to pass the three-month mini budget he crafted before the fiscal year ends Friday.

In a letter sent Wednesday to Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz and House Republican Leader Themis Klarides, the Democrat stressed it's not in the best interest of constituents or Connecticut's economy to operate state government without an approved budget.

Malloy says his mini-budget will preserve funding for things like youth summer jobs and rental assistance programs.

While the top Democrat in the Senate says he supports voting on the mini-budget, Aresimowicz said Tuesday his members do not want to vote on a temporary fix, saying it only "kicks the can down the road."

