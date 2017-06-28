Police investigate racist graffiti in Guilford

Police are investigating after racist graffiti was spray-painted on a home in Guilford last week.

A pedestrian spotted racist Anti-Asian slurs painted in two spots on a home in Guilford around 6:45 a.m. on June 20.

Police said the homeowner is not Asian, however, the town of Guilford "has a substantial number of residents of Asian descent" including in that area.

The officer, who responded to the call, painted over the graffiti, spoke with the homeowner and documented the damage.

"Those who paint graffiti do it for one reason only-to ensure that as many people as possible view it. In an effort to discourage future damage, and minimize exposure of the message, it is common practice in policing to immediately paint over any graffiti," Guilford Police Chief Jeffrey C. Hutchinson said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hutchinson went on to say that this crime "will not be tolerated, and to show that this is not their territory." He added that the department "condemn this or any other act of hatred and ignorance against any individual or group."

No arrests have been made in the case, but the incident remains under investigation.

"We commit our full resources to identifying and holding responsible those who commit these crimes. In pursuing any investigation, it is important for us to identify facts and evidence and then develop our theories based upon those facts. Making premature conclusions or making assumptions about the act itself, the offender(s), the intended victims, or unintended victims of any crime is not an option for us. Therefore, these investigations often take more time than anyone would prefer," Hutchinson said.

The police also asked for the public's help identifying the suspects in the case. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Guilford Police Department at 203-453-8065.

"As we continue our investigation, and in moving forward, please take an active role in your community by assisting the police whenever possible if you have any information regarding this crime or any other. The eyes and ears of our citizens only expand our ability to investigate crimes and improve the quality of life for all who live, work, or visit here. Help us to ensure that Guilford is and continues to be an example of a town built on the concepts of community, family, kindness, and acceptance," Hutchinson said.

To read the full letter by the chief, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.