Prospect mayor to seek 21st term

Bob Chatfield has been the mayor of Prospect for 40 years and he has no plans of slowing down.

Chatfield announced last month that he will seek his 21st term in November.

“I have to learn to adjust to every single generation because I've been in office,” Chatfield said. “I've had three generations grow up while I've been in office."

Chatfield was elected to his first term back in 1977 when he was 34 years old.

“What advice would you give that young man now? Don't get too big for your britches, listen to the people and don't rise above them, just be old Bob Chatfield,” Chatfield said.

Chatfield said he is always on the go and starts his day almost as early as we do. He took Eyewitness News along on Wednesday morning. He swung by the dairy bar where he has been dining once or twice a day since it opened.

"This basically way this restaurant was in 1953 when it opened,” Chatfield said. “It's all fifties motif, the same color floor as we grew up here. Juke box used to be down at that end."

Chatfield has been married to his wife Ginny for 46 years.

Chatfield also visited the volunteer fire department where he is still an active firefighter.

“I got my 50-year clock two years ago, and this is my getaway,” Chatfield said. “This is my hobby."

It’s a close second to what he loves to do the most.

“The day the machines close, you forget who had what lawn signs on or what party affiliations are and you're there for all the people,” Chatfield said.

Chatfield is the longest serving chief elected official in the state. He has had an opponent every election. No one has announced yet if they will run against him this year.

