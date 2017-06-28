Bicyclist seriously injured after colliding with car

A man riding a bicycle on Tuesday in Hamden suffered serious injuries after he collided with a car.

Police said 79-year-old Milton Parkins, of Middlebury, was riding his bike northbound on the Farmington Canal Trail when witnesses reported that he drove into a car that was traveling west on Todd Street.

The man was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact police at (203) 230-4036.

