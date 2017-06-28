Shooting in Hartford under investigation

Police are investigating a shooting on Plainfield Street in Hartford. (WFSB)

Police are investigating a shooting in Hartford on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported on Plainfield Street around 3:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, who was later identified as Corey Mack.

Police said Mack, who is known to police, was "alert and stable."

There was no word on arrests.

