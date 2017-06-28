One more comfortable day then heat and high humidity returns!

A GORGEOUS WEDNESDAY!

Today started out quite cool with early morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s! The morning low was 44 degrees in Litchfield and 46 degrees in Harwinton. Thomaston and Willington were also quite cool with a morning low of 47 degrees in both locations.

This afternoon was quite comfortable with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees. The normal highs for June 28th is 83 degrees. Plus, the air was very dry with dew point temperatures mostly in the 40s! It was also a nice looking day with partly to mostly sunny skies.

ANOTHER PLEASANT NIGHT…

It is going to be a very comfortable evening with temperatures falling back through the 70s and the air will remain quite dry. Sunset is still nice and late at 8:30. The fair weather clouds that popped up today will gradually dissipate. Later tonight will be partly cloudy and cool with lows 52-60. Great sleeping weather!



THURSDAY…

The sky will be partly sunny and the air will turn a little warmer. Highs will range from the upper 70s at the beaches in New London County to the low and middle 80s over interior portions of the state. The humidity will remain fairly low, although it will be a little higher than it was today. It will become quite breezy as the day progresses. A south-southwesterly breeze will likely gust to 20-30 mph in the afternoon and early evening.

A warm front will move into Southern New England Thursday night. That means the air will be mild and the humidity will rise. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. A shower can’t be ruled out, but the bulk of the wet weather could pass by to the north of Connecticut.

FRIDAY, THE LAST DAY OF JUNE…

By Friday, a hot and humid air mass will settle over Connecticut as we will be caught in between a “Bermuda High” to our southeast and a cold front to the north and west. Temperatures will rise through the 80s to near 90 degrees Friday afternoon and dew point temperatures will rise close to 70 degrees. There is a chance for an afternoon or evening thunderstorm, but many towns in our state will likely remain dry. Overall, we can expect a partly sunny day.

Friday night will be mild and muggy with lows around 70 degrees. Patchy fog could form due to the high humidity and light winds.

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JULY…

The heat and high humidity will remain with us throughout the weekend. Temperatures will rise into the 80s to near 90 degrees both days. Dew point temperatures will be in the 60s and lower 70s. There is a risk of a shower or thunderstorm Saturday afternoon/evening, but most of the activity could remain just to the north and west of Connecticut. The chance for a shower or thunderstorm will probably be greater on Sunday as a weak cold front or trough slowly progresses through the state. However, most of the weekend will be dry with partly sunny skies expected both days.

MONDAY AND THE 4TH OF JULY…

By Monday – the 3rd of July – the front will have cleared the state and a northwesterly breeze will usher in a drier air mass and the sky should be partly to mostly sunny. If the front slows down, a shower or thunderstorm is possible, but for now we are leaving rain out of the forecast. It will still be a very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The outlook for Tuesday, the 4th, is now much better! It now looks like high pressure will move into Southern New England and this will keep showers and thunderstorms to our south and west along with the front. We are now forecasting a partly sunny day with fairly low humidity, and highs in the middle 80s!

High pressure should be the dominant weather feature through midweek. Therefore, Wednesday should be partly sunny and dry with highs well up in the 80s.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

