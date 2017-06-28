Man in his 50s dies after being hit by Amtrak train in Hartford

A person has died after being hit by an Amtrak train on Wednesday (WFSB)

A man has died after being hit by an Amtrak train in Hartford on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to the area of Windsor Street, just before the Hartford station, around 4 p.m. Upon arrival, the officers found the victim and pronounced the man in his 50s dead on the scene.

The train was number 55, a Vermonter, going from St. Albans, VT to Washington D.C.

There are 126 passengers on board. None of them were injured.

The train is being held at the scene at this time while officials investigate. The passengers were moved to another train.

Passengers changing trains now in route to Union Station pic.twitter.com/pqqolaJ8fc — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) June 28, 2017

A shuttle was headed to the scene to help get the passengers to where they needed to go.

Amtrak said service will be slowed going into Hartford but not severely affected.

Amtrak says serviced will be temporarily slowed coming into Hartford but not severely affected for the next hour or two. pic.twitter.com/LkXvFX7ogO — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) June 28, 2017

This incident will also be impacting the Springfield commuter train until the tracks reopen.

