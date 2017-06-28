Person dies after being hit by Amtrak train in Hartford

A person has died after being hit by an Amtrak train on Wednesday (WFSB)

Hartford police say a person has died after being hit by an Amtrak train on Wednesday.

It happened a little before 4 p.m. in the area of Windsor Street, just before the Hartford station.

The train was number 55, a Vermonter, going from St. Albans, VT to Washington D.C.

There are 126 passengers on board. None of them were injured.

The train is being held at the scene at this time while officials investigate.

This incident will also be impacting the Springfield commuter train until the tracks reopen.?

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.