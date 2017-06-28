Hartford council president looks to curb underage drinking

The Angry Bull Saloon has permanently closed its doors following the death of a college student. (WFSB photo)

A Hartford City Council president is pushing for downtown bars to be required to use ID scanners.

This comes following the tragic death of a college student earlier this year who fell from the roof of the Angry Bull.

The bar is now closed for good, but some city leaders want to make sure this doesn’t happen again at other downtown bars.

"There's a nightlife that's trying to be on the resurgence. But we just want to make sure that everyone is protected under the law,” said Hartford City Council President TJ Clarke.

He’s proposing an ordinance that would require bars, nightclubs, and lounges to use electronic ID scanners at all entrances from 6 p.m. to closing time.

The proposal excludes bars that have restaurants attached to them.

"I’m all for that. Just to make sure nobody else goes in if they're not supposed to go in and not supposed to drink and then you'll avoid incidents like that,” said Tony Collazo, of Hartford.

Clarke says the idea for the ordinance was sparked by the tragic death of 18-year-old Taylor Lavoie.

In March, the CCSU student used a fake ID to get into the Angry Bull.

At some point during the night, she climbed onto the bar's roof before accidentally falling to her death.

"Very tragic and very devastating. Anytime anyone loses their life like that it's heartfelt and touching,” Clarke said.

Critics of the proposal say not only will the scanners be expensive, but they may not be effective.

Clarke says he is open to any and all ideas.

"After our research and speaking with other stakeholders, if this is not the way to go then we can put forth some type of legislation that would encourage these types of establishments to have more of a robust education system for their employees,” Clarke said.

No date has been set for a final vote on the proposal as the City Council works to change the language to make it less broad.

