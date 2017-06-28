Crews rescue two hikers from Sleeping Giant

Crews in Hamden worked to rescue two hikers at Sleeping Giant State Park (Hamden Fire Dept.)

Emergency crews in Hamden worked to rescue two hikers at Sleeping Giant State Park on Wednesday.

Fire officials said their crews had rescued one hiker who was injured, a little after 4 p.m.

A second hiker was being helped at 5 p.m.

It is unclear how serious any reported injuries are at this time.

