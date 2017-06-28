Fire marshals push for requiring sprinklers in some homes

Fire marshals are pushing to require sprinkler systems in some CT homes (WFSB)

Sprinklers save lives and are required in many buildings, and now the Fire Marshal's Association wants sprinklers to be installed in all new one and two-family homes in Connecticut.

There are numerous fires every year, including those where people are killed, even children.

While smoke alarms are good, they are often not enough.

Michelle Allyn and her two daughters lost everything when a fire started in her Lisbon home.

"We come home, it was a normal day. I was about to make dinner when I heard a popping noise,” Allyn said.

When she went to find out what that popping noise was, she saw her garage was on fire.

Michelle and her children got out safely and they were able to rebuild.

That sadly was not the case for the family of a 6-year-old girl who was killed in a house fire in Plainfield.

Firefighters were able to pull her mother and brother out through a window, but the girl wasn't able to get out.

In both cases, firefighters feel if there had been sprinklers in the home the fire would not have been as severe.

"If you have just smoke detectors you have a 50 percent chance at survival, but with residential sprinklers and smoke detectors there's an 80 percent chance of survival,” said West Haven Fire Marshal Kevin Flood.

He said he is asking a state board that regulates building codes to make sprinklers mandatory in all newly constructed one and two-family homes.

Three other states have done this --- California, Maryland, and Washington DC.

Michelle and her daughters have been able to rebuild and their new home has smoke detectors and sprinklers.

"It gives you piece of mind that if there are sprinklers they will contain the fire as best as they can and help us get out quicker,” Allyn said.

"We want to make sure people got out of their homes safely, live in their homes safely, able to live safely,” Flood said.

The cost of a sprinkler system is about 1 to 2 percent of the cost of the total home.

For example, it would cost roughly $6,000 for a $300,000 home.

Some may see this as an expense, but others see it as a live saver.

