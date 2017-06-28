Unusual crabs found off coast of Norwalk

Experts are wondering how a unique crab ended up in Long Island Sound (Maritime Aquarium)

Experts at a Connecticut aquarium are trying to figure out how crabs native to the Pacific Northwest ended up in the waters of Long Island Sound.

Oyster fishermen hauled up four unusual crabs off the coast of Norwalk last week.

Three were thrown back but brought one to the Maritime Aquarium in the city.

Aquarium experts identified the 2 1/2 -pound crustacean as a male Dungeness crab.

