Democrats put forth two-year state budget

Lawmakers have yet to agree on a state budget. (WFSB file photo)

Democratic leaders said they have a revised two-year state budget that they think will pass later this month.

The Democratic leaders are hoping to vote on their revised budget on July 18 and not on Thursday,

Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz and House Majority Leader Matt Ritter (D-Hartford) will hold a news conference after the caucus meeting on state budget around 2 p.m. It will be streamed on WFSB.com and the Channel 3 app.

The Democratic budget restores property tax credit, includes no new taxes on hospitals, $36M reductions of tax expenditures and credits? and increases sales tax to 6.99% to help maintain funding for cities and towns.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has urged leaders of the House of Representatives to pass the stop-gap plan he offered earlier this week. He insists it will be less draconian than having him run state government using his limited executive authority.

Malloy said he sent Aresimowicz a letter to urge him to pass the 3-month budget, which was unveiled on Monday.

While Democratic Senate leaders previously said they are willing to vote on Malloy's mini-budget, Aresimowicz says he prefers a bipartisan short-term budget, so long as it leads to a full two-year budget.

Aresimowicz said it's "99 percent" certain there won't be a vote Thursday. It's unclear if they can pass something Friday.

Malloy said Aresimowicz was "right."

"His position is not only reasonable, it's clearly in the best interest of our constituents. Minority leader [Themis] Klarides should not hold up a vote on a temporary budget solution that will allow us to maintain rental assistance for families and to restore partial funding for summer youth jobs programs. She should not obstruct efforts to better fund towns, hospitals, and nonprofits in the short term while we work to finalize a full biennial budget. House Republicans should agree to call the bill without amendment and with limited debate. It's time to put politics aside and do what is responsible," Malloy said in a statement on Thursday.

Republicans have been urging lawmakers to return to the capital and do what they're supposed to do, which is pass a budget.

