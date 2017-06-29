'Mini-budget' vote could come before tomorrow

Lawmakers have yet to agree on a state budget. (WFSB file photo)

Connecticut's speaker of the house said a vote on the governor's "mini-budget" could come before the fiscal year ends on Friday.

Rep. Joe Aresimowicz said he is ready to work with his colleagues around the clock to try and pass a plan to close the state's budget gap.

Gov. Dannel Malloy said he sent Aresimowicz a letter to urge him to pass the 3-month budget, which was unveiled on Monday.

Malloy said the short term solution would be better than having him run the state using executive powers.

He also said he will not agree to any changes to his mini-budget plan.

