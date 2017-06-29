Massive amounts of heroin, fentanyl found in Hartford apartment complex

Hazmat crews setting up outside of an apartment complex on Collins Street in Hartford. (WFSB)

Police swarmed an apartment complex on Collins Street for a drug operation on Thursday. (WFSB)

Police have found massive amounts of heroin and fentanyl inside an apartment complex in Hartford on Thursday morning.

Officers from multiple agencies were seen on Thursday morning swarming the complex at 280 Collins Street. Hazmat crews were seen entering the building.

Deputy Chief Brian Foley said tens of thousands of bags of heroin were located inside the building. Foley also said multiple arrests some coming from Hartford some coming from other jurisdictions.

Thursday's incident was part of a months' long investigation. Foley said at least two apartments were part of the drug investigation.

The investigation was expected to take main drug dealers off Hartford streets, police said.

At least two apartments were searched on Thursday, and police said they plan to search others. Multiple arrests have been made, and some will be charged locally and others on a federal level.

State police said they are assisting Hartford vice and narcotics detectives.

The building is owned by 280 Collins Realty LLC out of Brooklyn, NY.

