Massive amounts of heroin, fentanyl found in Hartford apartment complex

A Florida woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after authorities said she gave birth to a child fathered by an 11-year-old.More >
Police have found massive amounts of heroin and fentanyl inside an apartment complex in Hartford on Thursday morning.More >
The CEO of Aetna announced the company is moving its headquarters to New York.More >
If you live along the Eastern Seaboard and wake up early Friday you could be treated to a colorful sky hours before sunrise lights up the horizon.More >
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching.More >
Troopers along a New Hampshire roadway pulled over one vehicle that had quite the cargo load.More >
Complaints about a boy carrying around a concealed gun prompted a response from Hartford officers on Wednesday.More >
The northbound side of Route 8 in Torrington is closed after Connecticut State Police said a dump truck that lost its load of hot patch/tar on Thursday.More >
If you bought a cell phone, tablet, laptop or similar product that used a lithium ion battery from 2000-2011, you might be owed some cash.More >
A 22-year-old man is dead after his family says he instructed his girlfriend to shoot him, in what they say was a YouTube stunt gone wrong.More >
