Police swarm Hartford apartment complex for drug investigation

An apartment complex in Hartford is the focus of a major drug investigation.

Officers from multiple agencies were seen on Thursday morning swarming the complex at 280 Collins Street.

State police said they are assisting Hartford vice and narcotics detectives.

Deputy Chief Brian Foley called it a "standard drug [operation]."

He also said narcotics would likely be seized.

No other information was released.

