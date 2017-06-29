Suspect in custody after pursuit, crash closes lanes of I-91 in North Haven

A section of Interstate 91 northbound was closed in North Haven following a police pursuit and a crash.
State police reported that a female suspect was in custody.
As of 8 a.m., the left lane of traffic was open.
According to state police, the crash happened between exits 11 and 12 on Thursday morning.
Troopers said the incident stemmed from a pursuit of a suspect, though no details were released.
There's no word on injuries.
For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.
