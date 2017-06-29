Suspect in custody after pursuit, crash closes lanes of I-91 in North Haven

A police pursuit ended with a crash on I-91 in North Haven. (State police)

A section of Interstate 91 northbound was closed in North Haven following a police pursuit and a crash.

State police reported that a female suspect was in custody.

As of 8 a.m., the left lane of traffic was open.

According to state police, the crash happened between exits 11 and 12 on Thursday morning.

Troopers said the incident stemmed from a pursuit of a suspect, though no details were released.

There's no word on injuries.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

