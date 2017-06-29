Suspect in custody after pursuit, crash closes on I-91 in North Haven

A police pursuit ended with a crash on I-91 in North Haven. (State police)

A female suspect was in custody after a police chase and crash on Interstate 91 in North Haven on Thursday morning.

The arrest comes after a crash on the northbound side of I-91 between exits 11 and 12 around 7:30 a.m.

Police said the suspect, whose name was not released, crashed into a state police cruiser as well as a North Haven police cruiser. The vehicle then crashed into a guardrail and light pole.

Two troopers and the female suspect were transported to the hospital for minor injuries, according to state police. No North Haven officers were injured in the incident.

The highway reopened around 8:45 a.m.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

