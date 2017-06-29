Bat in Marlborough tests positive for rabies

A bat found in Marlborough area tested positive for rabies and people who may have been exposed to the animal are being asked to seek medical attention.

The bat was brought to a veterinary clinic in Marlborough on Friday morning. Officials with the Chatham Health District said the animal tested positive on Tuesday.

Officials with the Chatham Health District said anyone who came in contact with the bat "should be evaluated for possible rabies virus exposure."

Rabies is "a viral disease primarily of animals caused by infection of the brain and spinal cord." People are known to get the disease through an animal bite and it can be deadly.

Officials with the Chatham Health District said the spread of Rabies "can be prevented by thorough wound cleaning and timely medical treatment that includes administration of one dose of immune globulin (antibodies) and 4 doses of vaccine over 2 weeks."

