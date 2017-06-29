Aetna's headquarters leaving CT to move to NYC

Following reports that insurance giant Aetna is planning to move out of Connecticut, Hartford's mayor issued a response.

Aetna is moving its headquarters from Connecticut to 61 Ninth Ave. in New York City. (Aetna website)

The CEO of Aetna announced the company is moving its headquarters to New York

Aetna Chairman and CEO Mark T. Bertolini announced the headquarters will be in New York City starting in late 2018.

“New York City is a knowledge economy hub and a driver of the innovations that will play a significant part in our ongoing transformation. Many of the roles in our new office will be filled by innovators from the area’s deep talent pool, which will be an invaluable resource as we consider additional investments in the city going forward. I thank Gov. Cuomo and his team for their partnership throughout this process, and look forward to working closely with Mayor de Blasio as we build on our role as a responsible corporate citizen," Bertolini said in a post on its website.

Aetna is Hartford’s fourth-largest taxpayer, it paid nearly $8 million in taxes last year. It employs 6,000 Connecticut workers and has roots that stretch back in Hartford 164 years.

In the post on the website, Aetna said the move to New York "will have minimal impact on Aetna’s Connecticut-based associates." The company said they remain "committed to its Hartford campus and the thousands of associates based there, in addition to other established locations throughout the country and around the globe."

The company also said, "several of Aetna’s key businesses will remain primarily based in Hartford."

The governor's office released a statement on the move of Aetna's headquarters to New York.

“Connecticut has a long history with Aetna and we appreciate that thousands of their employees will continue to work and live here in the state. While Hartford may not be New York City, we are proud of the city’s revitalization. Hartford provides a strong foundation for any company in the insurance sector, large or small. From a very deep bench of top insurance talent, to incredible school systems and a high quality of life for employees, Connecticut remains the insurance capital of the world for good reason," the statement said.

After it was first reported the insurance giant would be moving Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said it was clear from his conversations with the insurer’s leaders that they had been decided it a long time ago to relocate. Bronin said Connecticut needs to look at how it does business.

Aetna already has operations in Harlem. New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo called Aetna's decision to move to New York "another testament to the Empire State’s extraordinary economic momentum."

“New York has a deep, diverse talent pool and pro-growth environment that businesses need to succeed, and today more companies are choosing New York to grow and diversify their business. By relocating to New York and bringing another 250 jobs to the state, Aetna is sending a clear signal that New York is open for business," Cuomo said in a post on Aetna's website.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York City "is where talent and technology come together."

We’ve never been stronger, and that’s why companies like Aetna and their workers want to be here. We’re proud to support its move to the city,”

