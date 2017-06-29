Crews battle fire in Hartford

Fire causes damage to detached garage in Hartford on Thursday. (WFSB)

Firefighters battled a fire in Hartford.

They were called to 25 Ashford St. in the north end of the capital city late Thursday morning.

It was knocked down a short time later.

Raul Ortiz of the Hartford Fire Department said the fire was in a detached garage "with exposure issues."

There's no word on a cause or injuries at this point.

