Reward offered after someone paints 'Satan,' swastikas on Watertown headstones

Police have found massive amounts of heroin and fentanyl inside an apartment complex in Hartford on Thursday morning.More >
A Florida woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after authorities said she gave birth to a child fathered by an 11-year-old.More >
If you live along the Eastern Seaboard and wake up early Friday you could be treated to a colorful sky hours before sunrise lights up the horizon.More >
Troopers along a New Hampshire roadway pulled over one vehicle that had quite the cargo load.More >
Complaints about a boy carrying around a concealed gun prompted a response from Hartford officers on Wednesday.More >
John Tumpane can't explain why he approached the woman as she hopped over the railing of the Roberto Clemente Bridge on Wednesday afternoon.More >
A woman's body was found in a restroom at a northeast Oklahoma Walmart three days after she was seen on store video entering the room.More >
A 22-year-old man is dead after his family says he instructed his girlfriend to shoot him, in what they say was a YouTube stunt gone wrong.More >
Experts at a Connecticut aquarium are trying to figure out how crabs native to the Pacific Northwest ended up in the waters of Long Island Sound.More >
As many as nine cars, including a motorcycle, were involved in several multi-vehicle crashes that closed part of I-84 east in Cheshire near the Southington line on Tuesday.More >
