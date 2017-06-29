Crash closes part of Route 8 in Torrington - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Crash closes part of Route 8 in Torrington

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -

The northbound side of Route 8 in Torrington is closed after Connecticut State Police said a dump truck that lost its load of hot patch/tar on Thursday. 

Route 8 was closed near exit 44 around 12:15 p.m.  

There were no reported injuries. 

