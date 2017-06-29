Crash closes part of Route 8 in Torrington

The northbound side of Route 8 in Torrington is closed after Connecticut State Police said a dump truck that lost its load of hot patch/tar on Thursday.

Route 8 was closed near exit 44 around 12:15 p.m.

There were no reported injuries.

#Cttraffic: Rte 8 nb x44 Torrington closed for dump truck that lost load of hot patch/tar. No injuries reported. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 29, 2017

