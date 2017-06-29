UI says its rates will drop starting Saturday

Customers for United Illuminating can expect a lower electric rate starting on Saturday.

The power company said on Thursday that residential "Rate R" customers will see the rate drop from 9.2641 cents per kilowatt-hour to 7.5998 cents.

UI said that should save the average customer who uses 700 kilowatt-hours per month an estimated $11.65.

UI also said it offers a discount for electricity used during the off-peak hours of 8 p.m. to midnight and 24 hours on weekends.

As of July 1, the on-peak standard service generate rate will be set at 10.1602 cents and the off-peak rate will be 6.6602 cents.

UI's standard service generation rates are adjusted every six months, on Jan. 1 and July 1, based on the price changes in electricity in the wholesale market.

It said rates are typically lower for the second half of the year.

