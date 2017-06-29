DEEP investigating fallen hiker at Enders State Park in Granby - WFSB 3 Connecticut

DEEP investigating fallen hiker at Enders State Park in Granby

Posted: Updated:
(WFSB file photo) (WFSB file photo)
GRANBY, CT (WFSB) -

A hiker fell at a state park in Granby on Thursday afternoon. 

The fall occurred at Enders State Park along Barkhamsted Road around 12:30 p.m. 

Police did not release the extent of injuries. Medics were on scene helping the fallen hiker. 

Members of the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection were called the scene. 

Stay with Eyewitness News on-air and online for updates. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.