DEEP investigating fallen hiker at Enders State Park in Granby

A hiker fell at a state park in Granby on Thursday afternoon.

The fall occurred at Enders State Park along Barkhamsted Road around 12:30 p.m.

Police did not release the extent of injuries. Medics were on scene helping the fallen hiker.

Members of the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection were called the scene.

