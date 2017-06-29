Hiker not seriously injured after fall at Enders State Park

A hiker was not seriously injured when he fell at a state park in Granby on Thursday afternoon.

The fall happened at Enders State Park along Barkhamsted Road around 12:30 p.m. Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials responded to the park, along with Granby police.

The 44-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. DEEP police said the man was on a hiking trail when he tripped and fell.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.