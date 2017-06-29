Metro-North New Haven line experiencing delays - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Metro-North New Haven line experiencing delays

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -

Metro-North customers should expect delays on the New Haven line on Thursday because of damaged wires.

There was a 60-90 minute delay near Cos Cob around noon. Metro-North reported overhead wire damage & mechanical issues in that area.

