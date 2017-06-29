PD: 18-year-old man arrested for West Haven stabbing

West Haven police responded to an underage drinking party on York Street Saturday night for the report of a stabbing.

West Haven police responded to an underage drinking party on York Street Saturday night for the report of a stabbing.

Skyler Crabtree was arrested a stabbing that happened in West Haven in November. (West Haven Police Department)

Police have arrested an 18-year-old for a stabbing that happened in West Haven in November.

Skyler Crabtree, of Stratford, turned himself in on Tuesday.

Police said Crabtree stabbed two people at a house party on York Street on Nov. 19. One of them had three stab wounds to the chest and was taken to the Yale-New Haven Hospital with serious injuries, police said. The second man was stabbed in the back, but police said he "never sought medical attention."

Crabtree faces charges of first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, and breach of peace. Police said he was released on a $75, 000 bond

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.