Hamden firefighters responding to 18th rescue at Sleeping Giant State Park

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -

Hamden Fire Department is investigating an injured person at Sleeping Giant State Park on Thursday afternoon. 

The incident was reported around 2 p.m. 

Fire officials tweeted this incident was 18th rescue response to Sleeping Giant State Park by the Hamden Fire Department.

