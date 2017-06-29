Veteran gets new home, thanks to non-profit

A CT veteran is getting a new start with a new home (WFSB)

Thursday marked a brand new start for a Connecticut veteran and his family.

He was handed the keys to a newly renovated, mortgage-free home in Glastonbury; a house he can't wait to move into.

"I don't think you guys will actually understand what you guys have done for me with this, and I’m very grateful. Thank you,” said Adam Polaski.

On Thursday, Polaski held back tears as he looked around his beautiful new home in Glastonbury.

"I wouldn't talk about this last night, I wasn't really thinking about it. But, driving here it really began to sink in. This is becoming mine, this is becoming mine,” he said.

From a very young age, Polaski always knew he wanted to serve and help others.

Back in the mid 1990's, he enlisted in the Marine Corps. He was deployed twice, to Japan and Korea.

Years later, after he was honorably discharged back in 2003, he became a military police officer with the Army National Guard.

"Knowing, you know, the long road Adam has, together, we're just excited for this,” said Becky Plaskett, Polaski’s fiancé.

She encouraged him to apply for the home with Operation Homefront, a national non-profit organization whose mission is to build strong and secure military families so they can thrive in the communities they protect.

Months after applying, he found out the good news, and, thanks to the non-profit and Chase, the home is mortgage-free.

Polaski is now looking forward to a brand new start and having his sons, ages seven and nine, over all the time.

"To give them, or to have the ability to give them, a nice permanent stable home is a big deal,” Polaski said.

Over the course of these next few years, he'll be working closely with a housing case worker.

