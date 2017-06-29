New Haven road rage attack caught on camera

A brutal attack in New Haven was caught on camera, showing a man being pulled out of his car and viciously beaten.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Elm Street and Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, where there were plenty of people around.

People who live in the area said they were shocked and disgusted, and police are now trying to track down the suspects.

Eyewitness News was told a group of women ran over to help the man who was being attacked.

On Elm Street, Adam Bazylewicz was getting ready for work when he heard the commotion.

"One is beating him, the other is kicking him all over the place. It was just like a vicious attack,” Bazylewicz said.

As the suspects started taking off, he says he started snapping pictures and has since been in contact with the police.

"I’m putting up cameras on my house, because something like that, it shouldn't happen,” Bazylewicz said.

While police investigate, the man who was badly beaten and bleeding is going to be okay.

"He's out of the hospital, but he's still a little swollen," said Kadeshia Blackwood, who is the daughter of the victim.

She said her father is doing okay, but said it could have been much worse. She said her dad was on his way home from work at was at a traffic light.

"They said he had the green light, why are you walking out in the street? For him to press on the breaks, he was at a stop already," Blackwood said. "To pull him out of the car, beat him up, it's just a senseless act, but you reap what you sow, God got this, I'll put it in God's hands," Blackwood said.

Once caught, the suspects will likely be charged with assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven police.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.