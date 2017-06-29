Temperature and humidity levels on the rise!

THURSDAY RECAP!

Today featured mostly cloudy skies and intervals of sunshine. As a result of the abundant cloud cover, temperatures only peaked in the 70s to near 80 degrees. A strong southerly breeze developed and gusts between 20 and 30 mph were common by mid to late afternoon. The humidity came up a bit as well. Dew point temperatures reached the upper 50s and lower 60s, as high as 63 degrees in some locations by late afternoon.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

Humidity levels will continue to rise throughout the night. The increase in humidity will keep temperatures on the mild side. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s this evening and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. Sky conditions will be partly to mostly cloudy and a shower is possible. However, most of the rain will pass by to the north of Connecticut across Northern New England.



FRIDAY, THE LAST DAY OF JUNE…

By tomorrow, a very warm and humid air mass will settle over Connecticut as we will be caught between a sub-tropical high over the Atlantic and a low pressure system over the Great Lakes. Temperatures will peak in the 80s, but we may have a shot at 90 degrees over Northern Connecticut, in towns like Enfield and Windsor Locks. A southerly breeze will continue to pump humid air into the state and dew point temperatures will be in the 60s to possibly near 70 degrees.

There is a chance for a shower in the morning then a chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Northern Connecticut and Western Massachusetts may have the best shot at a thunderstorm. Some higher resolution guidance models suggest most of the storm activity will pass by to the north of Connecticut tomorrow.

Friday night will be mild and muggy with lows around 70 degrees. Areas of low clouds and patchy fog will form due to the high humidity.

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JULY…

Saturday will be warm and quite humid with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees. Once again, the hottest temperatures will be over Northern Connecticut. Dew point temperatures will be in the 60s and lower 70s and that means it will be an uncomfortable day outdoors. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy. There could be a passing shower in the morning and possibly a thunderstorm in some towns during the afternoon. However, most of the day should be dry and many locations should get through the day without rain.

Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about the state Saturday night. It’ll be another mild, muggy night with lows near 70.

A cold front will slowly move across Southern New England on Sunday. Thus, a shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but the risk appears to be low in Connecticut. High temperatures will be in the 80s to possibly near 90. The humidity may drop off a little during the afternoon. Overall, it’ll be a pretty nice day with partly sunny skies.

MONDAY, THE 4TH OF JULY, AND BEYOND…

The cold front will most like stall in Southern New England on Monday. The stalled front could be the focus for isolated to scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Otherwise, we expect a partly sunny day with highs in the mid to possibly upper 80s.

The cold front will finally shift to the south and east of New England Monday night and Tuesday. This will allow an area of high pressure to settle into New England. That means we are still looking good for the 4th of July! Sunshine will mix with some fair weather clouds and the air will be seasonably warm with highs in the low and middle 80s. Plus, the humidity will be fairly low.

High pressure will remain the dominant weather feature in the Northeast Wednesday and Thursday. There may be a few pop-up showers, but overall weather conditions will be pleasant. Wednesday should be partly sunny and comfortably warm with highs 78-84. Thursday will be partly sunny and a little warmer with highs in the middle 80s away from the coast.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

