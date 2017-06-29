Warm/Muggy with a Storm Chance Today...

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

After some isolated showers earlier this morning, things were quiet across CT as of the Noon hour. Temperatures ranged from the upper 70s into the lower 80s with dew point values approaching the 70 degree mark (becoming more uncomfortable).

We’ll run the risk for isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and then this evening numerous storms or a line of them could move through the state. Storms that do develop could be strong (possibly severe) and produce heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty (perhaps damaging) wind. The 'slight risk' area from the Storm Prediction Center has been shifted south and now includes parts of northern and northwest CT.

Saturday, during the afternoon and evening spotty showers/storms will be possible, but the best chance for rain/storms will come at night in advance of a cold front. Sunday, as of now, may be entirely dry (rain chance looks to be very slim). Both weekend days will be warm/muggy.

Monday, the chance for an isolated shower/storm will be low. Tuesday, the 4th of July, appears to be sunny, dry and comfortably warm!

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

TODAY, THE LAST DAY OF JUNE…

Today, a very warm and humid air mass will settle over Connecticut as we'll be caught between a sub-tropical high over the Atlantic and a low pressure system over the Great Lakes. Temperatures will peak in the 80s, but we may have a shot at 90 degrees over Northern Connecticut, especially in towns like Enfield and Windsor Locks. A southerly breeze will continue to pump humid air into the state and dew point temperatures will be in the 60s to possibly near 70 degrees.

We're dealing with some scattered shower activity this morning, and we're likely to see this activity again later today in parts of the state. This afternoon and evening, there's even a chance for a thunderstorm. While some higher resolution guidance models suggest most of the storm activity will pass by to the north of Connecticut today, northern Connecticut and Western Massachusetts still have a shot at these thunderstorms.

Tonight will be mild and muggy with lows around 70 degrees. Areas of low clouds and patchy fog will form due to the high humidity.

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JULY…

Tomorrow will be warm and quite humid with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees. Once again, the hottest temperatures will be over Northern Connecticut. Dew point temperatures will be in the 60s and lower 70s and that means it will be an uncomfortable day outdoors. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy. There could be a passing shower in the morning and possibly a thunderstorm in some towns during the afternoon. However, most of the day should be dry and many locations should get through the day without rain.

Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about the state tomorrow night. It’ll be another mild, muggy night with lows near 70.

A cold front will slowly move across Southern New England on Sunday. Thus, a shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but the risk appears to be low in Connecticut. High temperatures will be in the 80s to possibly near 90. The humidity may drop off a little during the afternoon. Overall, it’ll be a pretty nice day with partly sunny skies.

MONDAY, THE 4TH OF JULY, AND BEYOND…

The cold front will most like stall in Southern New England on Monday. The stalled front could be the focus for isolated to scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Otherwise, we expect a partly sunny day with highs in the mid to possibly upper 80s.

The cold front will finally shift to the south and east of New England Monday night and Tuesday. This will allow an area of high pressure to settle into New England. That means we are still looking good for the 4th of July! Sunshine will mix with some fair weather clouds and the air will be seasonably warm with highs in the low and middle 80s. Plus, the humidity will be fairly low.

High pressure will remain the dominant weather feature in the Northeast Wednesday and Thursday. There may be a few pop-up showers, but overall weather conditions will be pleasant. Wednesday should be partly sunny and comfortably warm with highs 78-84. Thursday will be partly sunny and a little warmer with highs in the middle 80s away from the coast.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

