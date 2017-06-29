PD: Man dies in Waterbury motorcycle crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

PD: Man dies in Waterbury motorcycle crash

Posted: Updated:
Delays are being reported on Route 8 in Watebury (CT DOT) Delays are being reported on Route 8 in Watebury (CT DOT)
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -

A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Waterbury on Thursday evening.

The crash happened on Route 8 south in the area of Exit 36 a little after 7 p.m.

The left lane was closed at one point but the highway has since fully reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Follow traffic updates in your area here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.