Serious injuries reported in motorcycle crash in Waterbury

Delays are being reported on Route 8 in Watebury (CT DOT) Delays are being reported on Route 8 in Watebury (CT DOT)
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -

Serious injuries were reported in a motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Waterbury.

The crash happened on Route 8 south in the area of Exit 36.

Connecticut State Police said the left lane is closed.

