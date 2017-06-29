Serious injuries reported in motorcycle crash in Waterbury

Delays are being reported on Route 8 in Watebury (CT DOT)

Serious injuries were reported in a motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Waterbury.

The crash happened on Route 8 south in the area of Exit 36.

Connecticut State Police said the left lane is closed.

#CTtraffic: Rte 8 sb x36 Waterbury left lane closed for one vehicle motorcycle crash with life -threatening injury. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 29, 2017

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Follow traffic updates in your area here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.