Hartford police investigate deadly ATV crash

Police are investigating a deadly ATV crash in Hartford (Hartford police)

Hartford police are investigating a deadly ATV crash that happened on Thursday evening.

Police said the ATV struck a utility pole on Newfield Avenue. The road is closed.

A 26-year-old man from Hartford has died, however his identity has not yet been released.

