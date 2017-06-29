Middletown bus services will not be cut

Following a meeting last week, it has been learned that city bus service in Middletown will not be cut.

Several routes of the "Middletown Area Transit" were on the chopping block due to budget problems in the city.

Eyewitness News was told those routes will continue as normal while the city works with the state Department of Transportation to come up with a permanent solution.

City leaders said if there is a need for any cuts in the future, riders will be given plenty of notice.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.