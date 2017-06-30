Car slams into a home in West Haven - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Car slams into a home in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -

A car slammed into a home in West Haven on Friday morning.

According to dispatchers, it happened near the intersection of Morgan Lane and Jones Hill Road.

There were no reported injuries.

No roads have been closed.

Emergency crews said they arrived on the scene around 6 a.m.

