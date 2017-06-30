Gov. Malloy to sign executive order in absence of state budget

Gov. Dannel Malloy said he is signing an executive order to give the state government moving forward. (WFSB photo)

The governor announced on Friday afternoon he will sign an executive order in absence of state budget.

Gov. Dannel Malloy signed the executive order to "ensure the continued, efficient operation of state government until a new, two-year state budget has been signed into law." The executive order needed to be signed by July, which is the start of the fiscal year.

“Given that the legislature did not act on either a two-year budget or a short-term solution, I today exercised the limited authorities granted to me as Governor and signed an executive order that will allow state government to operate in the absence of an adopted budget," Malloy said.

The governor called it "a regrettable path, and one that I worked very hard to avoid."

"The executive order offers me less ability to avoid very deep cuts that will have a very real impact on our state and its citizens," Malloy said during the news conference on Friday afternoon. “Nevertheless, I want to assure the public that my administration will manage our finances during this period in a thoughtful and responsible way. Specifically, my focus will be on protecting services for our most vulnerable: the mentally ill, the developmentally disabled, and others who simply cannot care for themselves. And to be clear, even these services will need to be scaled back in one form or another."

The governor said roughly $5,413,000,000 has been transferred to allow Connecticut to continue operations for next quarter.

With the executive order, the governor said Connecticut state parks will remain open.

House Democrats came up with their own $40 billion two-year plan on Thursday. It would increase sales tax to 6.99 percent to help municipal funding.

However, that plan was not backed including by Republicans and Malloy.

Malloy gave lawmakers an option to pass a mini-budget. If the governor's mini-budget had been passed, lawmakers would have a three-month cushion.

Both Democrats and Republicans said it might be the best temporary solution; however, they said they were dismayed that the House was unable to vote on the alternate solution before the fiscal year ends on Friday.

The Democratic House speaker told Eyewitness News that the mini-budget is a bad idea and adds to the instability. He said he's hoping lawmakers will come back to vote on the Democrats' proposed budget on July 18.

Eyewitness News spoke with local business owners to see how the plan could affect their customers.

"We're hard working regular people," said Carmela Lockwood of Jerry's Pizza. "I feel like if they raise the sales tax, that who is going to be affected the most is the regular people."

Lockwood added that she felt like something else should be done.

