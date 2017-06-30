Pressure is on the pass a state budget by midnight

State lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have until the stroke of midnight on Saturday to pass a budget and they said they're losing confidence it'll happen.

Gov. Dannel Malloy gave lawmakers an option to pass a mini-budget.

However, house Democrats had other plans on Thursday.

They came up with their own $40 billion two-year plan. It would increase sales tax to 6.99 percent to help municipal funding.

Not everyone is backing the proposal, including Malloy.

If the governor's mini-budget gets passed, lawmakers would have a three-month cushion.

Both Democrats and Republicans said it might be the best temporary solution; however, they said they were dismayed that the House was unable to vote on the alternate solution before the fiscal year ends on Friday.

The Democratic house speaker told Eyewitness News that the mini-budget is a bad idea and adds to the instability. He said he's hoping lawmakers will come back to vote on the Democrats' proposed budget on July 18.

Eyewitness News spoke with local business owners to see how the plan could affect their customers.

"We're hard working regular people," said Carmela Lockwood of Jerry's Pizza. "I feel like if they raise the sales tax, that who is going to be affected the most is the regular people."

Lockwood added that she felt like something else should be done.

Malloy said he is prepared to sign an executive order enacting a bare-bones plan which makes drastic cuts to social services as well as cities and towns.

He said it'll be an effort to "keep the lights on" until a real budget is passed.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.