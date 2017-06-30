Norfolk man arrested for sexually assaulting 5-year-old

David Craighill is accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old child. (state police).

State police said they arrested a Norfolk man for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old child.

Troopers said they obtained a warrant for 26-year-old David Craighill that charged him with first-degree sexual assault after they were notified by the Department of Children and Families.

Craighill was arrested at his home on Thursday.

Craighill is scheduled to appear in Bantam Superior Court on Friday.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.