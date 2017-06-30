Morning showers pave the way for more heat, humidity

The comfortable weather of the past few days has departed.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said after some Friday morning showers, very warm and humid air will settle over the state and with it, a chance for more showers and thunderstorms later in the day.

"Temperatures will peak in the 80s, but we may have a shot at 90 degrees over northern Connecticut, especially in towns like Enfield and Windsor Locks," Haney said.

A southerly breeze will be responsible for pumping in the humid air. Dew points may top out at 70 degrees.

"We're dealing with some scattered shower activity [Friday] morning, and we're likely to see this activity again later [Friday] in parts of the state," Haney said. "[Friday] afternoon and evening, there's even a chance for a thunderstorm."

While some models have the activity passing to the north of Connecticut, others say northern Connecticut and western Massachusetts have a shot at some storms.

"[Friday night] will be mild and muggy with lows around 70 degrees," Haney said. "Areas of low clouds and patchy fog will form due to the high humidity."

The mugginess is expected to continue into the holiday weekend.

Highs for Saturday look to be in the 80s to near 90 degrees. Again, it may be hottest in northern Connecticut.

Dew points will be similar to Friday.

"Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy," Haney said. "There could be a passing shower in the morning and possibly a thunderstorm in some towns during the afternoon."

However, Haney expected most locations to stay dry.

"Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about the state [Saturday] night," Haney said.

It'll be another muggy evening with temperatures in the 70s.

An approaching cold front on Sunday may bring in more showers or thunderstorms, but Haney said the risk is low.

"High temperatures will be in the 80s to possibly near 90," he said. "The humidity may drop off a little during the afternoon."

Sunday appears to be the better of the weekend days with partly sunny skies expected.

