Reports of damage as thunderstorms move through CT

There were reports of damage throughout the state including in Simsbury. (WFSB)

There was downed trees and wind damage in Waterbury. (WFSB)

Parts of Connecticut are a severe thunderstorm watch while two counties are under a warning on Friday night.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for New Haven, Middlesex, Fairfield, Litchfield and Hartford counties, but that warning has expired. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Tolland, Litchfield, Hartford, and Windham counties. The watch expired at 8 p.m.

Channel 3 Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the main threat of the storm was strong, potentially damaging winds. Parts of state show heavy downpours.

Between an inch and 1.6" of rain fell over a short period of time in portions of Connecticut on Friday. There was still strong thunderstorms over Ansonia and Shelton.

There were reports of damage in northern Connecticut including Simsbury and Canton. A tree fell on a car on Notch Road in Simsbury, according to National Weather Service reports. There were reports of downed trees, wind damage and flooded streets in Canton. There were wires down in Winsted.

There were more than 4,500 Eversource customers without power. There were more than 2,200 outages reported on Friday night. To see the outages in your area, click here.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said after some Friday morning showers, very warm and humid air settled over the state this afternoon.

Friday night will be mild and muggy with lows around 70 degrees. Areas of low clouds and patchy fog should form due to the high humidity.

The mugginess is expected to continue into the holiday weekend. Highs for Saturday look to be in the 80s to near 90 degrees. Again, it may be hottest in northern Connecticut.

"Saturday, during the afternoon and evening spotty showers/storms will be possible, but the best chance for rain/storms will come at night in advance of a cold front," Dixon said.

However, most locations may stay dry.

"We are not expecting a washout, nor are we expecting every town to get a shower, but the greatest threat will be during the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, it will be a partly to mostly cloudy day with continued warmth and humidity," DePrest said.

Dew points will be similar to Friday.

It'll be another muggy evening with temperatures in the 70s.

The approaching cold front on Sunday may bring in more showers, but Dixon said the chance was slim.

"High temperatures will be in the 80s to possibly near 90," he said. "The humidity may drop off a little during the afternoon."

Sunday appears to be the better of the weekend days with partly sunny skies expected.

